Working committee created to advocate Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev held as hostages in Armenia

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Committee on protection of rights of Azerbaijani citizens Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev kept in Armenia as hostages held a meeting.

Report informs, members of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), intellectuals attended the meeting.

Head of Karabakh Liberation Organization Akif Naghi told that it is very difficult to carry out works for their liberation.

He noted that Azerbaijani government pays attention to liberation of the hostages: “They torture them. They fabricated legal process to accuse them. International organizations remain calm, regarding this issue. If they want, they can achieve their liberation. We created working groups of our committee; our goal is to achieve their liberation. We intend to influence public opinion by this”.

The meeting mentioned that a working committee including 5 persons was created, and composition of the committee has been extended. Meetings of the committee will be held regularly once a week.

Moreover, the former member of Azerbaijani Parliament Alovsat Agalarov was elected chairman of the committee for protection of rights of the hostages.

Finally, the committee issued an address to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, Russian Ambassador in Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin, asking support for liberation of the hostages.