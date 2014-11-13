Washington concernes about incidents at line of contact between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Official Washington is concerned about the incidents at the line of contact between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops, as a result Azerbaijani armed forces shot down a military helicopter.

Report informs referring to "Radio Liberty", the speaker of the US State Department Jen Psaki, said that the incident is "another reminder" of the necessity to reduce tension and to respect the cease-fire in the region.

Psaki stressed that " military solution to the conflict" does not exist.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan Mi-24 helicopter of Armenian Armed Forces attacked our positions 1700 m north-east from Kangarli village of Aghdam region on November 12, at about 13:45 p.m. The helicopter was destroyed by retaliatory fire.







