​Warlick: We look forward to working with all members of the OSCE Minsk Group

Baku. 13 March. REPORT. AZ / " Meetings in Minsk on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace were helpful. We look forward to working with all members of the OSCE Minsk Group". Report informs, The Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick wrote this on his Twitter page.

On March 12 mediators held consultations in Minsk with the Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Mac.

As Report was previously informed by the Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from France, Pierre Andre, the mediators intended to visit Minsk, Belgrade, as well as Italy, in order to inform the countries of the Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Besides co-chairs of the three countries and conflicting parties, OSCE Minsk Group also includes Belarus, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Finland and Turkey.