    Warlick: We hope to visit the region in the near future

    Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are planning to visit the region

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are planning to visit the region in the near future.

    Report was told by the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick.

    "The Co-Chairs have no dates at this time to travel to the region, although we hope to visit in the near future", said Warlick.

    Notably, the mediators discussed the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on December 3-4 in Belgrade in the framework of the meeting of the OSCE Foreign Ministers' Council. On December 19, Bern, Switzerland hosted a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents with participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

