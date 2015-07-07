Warlick: US is committed to working on Nagorno-Karabakh peace

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ "During a meeting in Washington, the co-chairs heard from the United States that, we are committed to working with Russia and France on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace."

Report informs, Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick wrote on his Twitter page.

On July 6, mediators arrived in Washington, where they plan to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during the meetings at the State Department, the Ministry of Defense and the National Security Council (NSC).