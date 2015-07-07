 Top
    Close photo mode

    Warlick: US is committed to working on Nagorno-Karabakh peace

    During the meeting in Washington, Co-chairs heard from the US, we are committed to working with Russia and France on peace

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ "During a meeting in Washington, the co-chairs heard from the United States that, we are committed to working with Russia and France on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace."

    Report informs, Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick wrote on his Twitter page.

    On July 6, mediators arrived in Washington, where they plan to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during the meetings at the State Department, the Ministry of Defense and the National Security Council (NSC).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi