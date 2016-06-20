 Top
    Warlick: Today's meeting between presidents to create conditions for a framework document on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Today's meeting will build trust and accelerate confidence-building

    Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Today's meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan will build trust, accelerate confidence-building, and create conditions for a framework document on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict". Report informs OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair James Warlick wrote on his Twitter page.

    President of Russia Vladimir Putin will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan on June 20 in St. Petersburg. OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs will take part at the meeting.

