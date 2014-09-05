 Top
    Close photo mode

    Warlick: The meeting in Wales was productive

    The USA is ready to continue to support a peaceful resolution of the conflict

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Wales hosted productive talks between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict." Report informs, this was written on "Twitter" of OSCE Minsk Group cochair James Warlick.

    James Warlick added that the United States is ready to continue to support a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

    Earlier, on September 4, a joint meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the United States Secretary of State was held in Wales in the framework of NATO summit. At the meeting, the sides shared their views on issues related to the current state and prospects of the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    The previous meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Sochi on August 10 with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi