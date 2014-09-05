Warlick: The meeting in Wales was productive

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Wales hosted productive talks between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict." Report informs, this was written on "Twitter" of OSCE Minsk Group cochair James Warlick.

James Warlick added that the United States is ready to continue to support a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Earlier, on September 4, a joint meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the United States Secretary of State was held in Wales in the framework of NATO summit. At the meeting, the sides shared their views on issues related to the current state and prospects of the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The previous meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Sochi on August 10 with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.