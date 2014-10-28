​Warlick: Summit in Paris was a positive step

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ U.S Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick considers the summit on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, held on October 27 in Paris, as a positive step.

"I think the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia agree, the Paris summit was a positive step". Report informs, James Warlick posted this statement on his Twitter page. He thanked the President of France Francois Hollande for his initiative in organizing the meeting.

A series of meetings on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was held in Paris on October 27. French President Francois Hollande held bilateral meetings with the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia, a meeting of Presidents of the two countries with participation of the OSCE Minsk Group was also held. Following the summit, the Presidents of France, Azerbaijan and Armenia also met in the trilateral format.