Warlick: Resumption of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh undermines conflict settlement process

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The resumption of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh is a tragedy and violates the ceasefire. While the sides accuse each other, the actions undermine the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", OSCE Minsk group Co-chair James Warlick (US) wrote in his Twitter page, Report informs.

According to the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, up to 20 Armenian servicemen were killed and wounded as a result of armed incidents on the line of contact on March 19.