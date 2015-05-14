Warlick: Proposals of Co-chairs to change the status quo are consistently rejected

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ The rise in violence along the Line of Contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border over the past year has been extremely troubling and represents a setback in our ability to make progress on a negotiated settlement. Report was told by the U.S. Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, James Warlick.

The Co-chair urged the sides to strictly adhere to the ceasefire.

21 years has passed since the ceasefire agreement - Bishkek Protocol, which signed on May 12, 1994.

'The Co-Chairs have put forward proposals that would change the status quo for the better by increasing transparency and improving security, but they are consistently rejected. We would also encourage the sides to consider our proposals for people-to-people programs that would build trust between Armenian and Azerbaijani communities', J.Warlick said.

The Co-chair stressed that, the Co-Chairs are working actively with the Foreign Ministers to prepare for the next meeting of the Presidents. 'We also believe the sides should enter a negotiation process that would convene more regularly to complement the Presidents’ meetings. While we do not have dates set, the Co-Chairs plan to travel to the region in the near future', J.Warlick added.

Commenting the question on possibility of any meetings of Co-chairs and the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia planned during Eastern partnership summit in Riga, J.Warlick said that, no meeting have been planned.

'But if the Presidents want to meet and discuss steps towards peace, the Co-Chairs are always ready to assist', he added.