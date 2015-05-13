​Warlick: Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia willing to intensify talks

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ The definite date of the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents has not been determined yet, but both presidents expressed a desire to intensify the dialogue.

Report informs citing Armenian media, Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick said in Washington.

"The definite date of the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents has not been determined yet, but both presidents expressed a desire to intensify the dialogue and as the role of intermediaries in organizing normal negotiation process, we will visit the region soon in order to prepare the meeting of the presidents", said the Co-chairman.

In his opinion, all parties now wish to achieve a peaceful settlement.

"This conflict has been going on for too long and took too many lives. We want to see this come to an end", added the co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group.