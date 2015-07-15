Warlick: People in Armenia and Azerbaijan deserve to live in peace

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ "It's important that, we should work together, because the people in Armenia and Azerbaijan deserve to live in peace. We continue to work with Russia on the way to the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict."

Report informs, co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick said in an interview with the Russian TV channel "Rain".

"Madrid principles is a framework for the peaceful settlement of conflicts. The components of these principles remain unchanged, and in the future they will be a foundation for the comprehensive agreement", said J.Warlick.