Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ "OSCE Minsk Group is not satisfied with the status quo on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

Report informs, Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick posted on his Twitter page.

"We are fully committed to negotiations for peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", he stated.