Warlick: Co-chairs don't plan a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents at Washington summit

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group don't plan a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in the framework of the IV Nuclear Security Summit in Washington. Report was told by the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick.

"There are no plans to bring the presidents together in Washington at this time. However, we are ready to facilitate an intensified dialogue between the presidents this year. On behalf of the other Co-Chairs, I plan to hold meetings with the sides to discuss developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process", said J. Warlick.

Earlier, Armenian media quoting diplomatic sources have stated on intention of the co-chairs to organize a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in Washington.

On December 3, 2015, US President Barack Obama has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and invited him to IV Nuclear Security Summit to be held in Washington from March 31 to April 1.

The invitation to attend the summit also received by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.