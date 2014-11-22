 Top
    ​Warlick: Military escalation does not help efforts to recover the remains of the helicopter crew

    OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair urged the parties to dialogue

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Military escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh does not help efforts to recover the remains of the helicopter crew. We urge dialogue and diplomacy". Report informs, the Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group of America James Warlick stated this on his Twitter page.

    According to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, Mi-24 helicopter belonged to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia coming on the combat course attacked the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the 1,700 meters to the north-east of the Kengerli village, Agdam region on November 12 at 13:45. The helicopter was destroyed by the fire back.

    OSCE Minsk Group in a recent statement urged the parties to cease fire in the vicinity of the crash site to provide access to it.

