​Warlick: Military escalation does not help efforts to recover the remains of the helicopter crew

According to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, Mi-24 helicopter belonged to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia coming on the combat course attacked the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the 1,700 meters to the north-east of the Kengerli village, Agdam region on November 12 at 13:45. The helicopter was destroyed by the fire back.
OSCE Minsk Group in a recent statement urged the parties to cease fire in the vicinity of the crash site to provide access to it.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
