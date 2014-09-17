 Top
    ​Warlick: It's time to continue negotiations on Karabakh conflict's resolution at different level

    It is very important to keep the communities of two countries informed of the negotiations over Nagorno-Karabakh

    Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ "It's time to continue the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s resolution at a different level."

    Report informs citing the Regnum, this was stated by American Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group, James Warlick, who is currently in Yerevan in his interview with reporters.

    According to him, it is time for new-level negotiations, as rare meetings of the presidents and foreign ministers are insufficient: “It is necessary to launch new official negotiations and the conflicting parties should determine the format of these negotiations”, he claimed.

    James Warlick stressed the importance of keeping the communities of both countries informed of the negotiations over Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as observing the ceasefire. “The mediators do not want to pre-determine the outcome of the process, but we want a kind of negotiations that would lead to the solution of the problem," he said.

    Progress in the negotiations and the long-term peace, according to the diplomat, can be achieved only if there is confidence in each other and also between Azerbaijani and Armenian societies.

