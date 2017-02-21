Warlick: I am proud we re-established dialogue of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ I believe that the parties should work more intensively towards a peaceful solution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Former American U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick told the Armenian media.

"I believe the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia are inclined to find a peaceful solution, and they need to work more intensively towards that," he said.

“I am proud that we re-established a dialogue between the Presidents and put proposals on the table that could lead to a lasting peace. Of course, we all wish that there could have been a settlement, but it is up to the Presidents and the important work will continue”, J. Warlick noted.