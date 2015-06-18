​Warlick: ECHR judgement won't change willingness of conflict parties to work on settlement

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The decision of the European Court of Human Rights does not change the commitment of the parties of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to work on the settlement", Report informs citing Novosti-Armenia, this was stated by US co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick.

"The co-chairs assigned to work with the parties on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. ECHR decision won't change the willingness of parties to the conflict to work on its settlement", said J.Warlick.

On June 16, the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced the decision on the complaint of internally displaced persons from Azerbaijan. The Court decide that there had been a violation of the rights of internally displaced persons, and they were deprived of access to their property.