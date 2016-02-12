Warlick: Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group will visit region in near future

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ "In the near future Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group will visit region, during which we will present the proposals to reduce the risk of collisions and promote dialogue."

Report informs, Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the US, James Warlick said in his interview with "Armenpress".

Commenting on the discontent of Azerbaijan in regard with the position of the OSCE Minsk Group on the discussions in the PACE resolutions relating to the Karabakh conflict, J. Warlick said they are not against discussing these issues: "We wanted to emphasize in a statement that, Minsk Group is the only format acceptable to all sides. I hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan will be subject to the obligations undertaken by the close cooperation with the Minsk Group ", - he said.

At the same time, J. Warlick added that the keys to the solution in the hands of the presidents: "We want to promote a more intensive dialogue and the establishment of more systematic negotiations to be able to secure progress on the path to peace", he said.