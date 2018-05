Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will meet in Vienna on April 4 to discuss the situation along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

Report informs, it was stated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair James Warlick.

Co-chairs will take part in the general meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group on April 5.