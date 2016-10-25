Warlick: Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group ready to arrange meeting of presidents any time

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group attaches great importance to the expansion of the OSCE mission, and hopes for an early meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Report informs, Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the United States James Warlick said at a press conference in Yerevan.

"We believe in importance of expanding the mission of Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk. The Presidents agreed to this", J. Warlick said.

J. Warlick also stressed that the co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group are ready to arrange meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia any time: "There is not a specific date of the meeting of the Presidents. They should to agree on this".

"The time has come for a peaceful solution to the conflict. We will do what is possible, but the decision must be taken by the Presidents", he said.