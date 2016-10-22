 Top
    Warlick: After summit in Vienna and St. Petersburg, there is a good opportunity to advance in settlement process

    Tomorrow co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are scheduled to meet with President of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ "After summit in Vienna and St. Petersburg, there is a good opportunity to advance in the settlement process."

    Report informs, co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick told journalists in Baku. He noted that he arrived last night.

    Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group said tomorrow there will be a meeting of the mediators with Azerbaijani President.

    He noted that the Co-Chairs look forward to these meetings in the region.

