Vassilis Maragos: European Union not cooperate with Nagorno-Karabakh, no goods imported from there

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is the initiator of security and stability in the region. Relations of our country with neighboring countries are normal. Azerbaijan co-cooperates with Georgia and Turkey, and has signed a number of projects with these countries. "

Report informs, representative of Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kamil Khasiyev said at the second session of the XV meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

He noted that Azerbaijan is interested in the implementation of international projects: "When we speak about cooperation, we do not just mean regional states, but also we are cooperating with other world countries".

Vassilis Maragos, Head of Unit, DG Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations, said in his speech that the European Union does not cooperate with Nagorno-Karabakh: "Any goods from conflict zones, including Nagorno-Karabakh, are not imported."