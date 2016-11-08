Vahan Martirosyan: Mosques destroyed in Armenia, they rewrite history concerning Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian and Azerbaijani NGOs, writers, publicists, various public figures to help bring the peoples of the idea that it was time to make peace.

Report informs, the Armenian human rights activist Vahan Martirosyan said at a conference on "The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: main obstacles and prospects for settlement. Outlook from Armenia and Azerbaijan".

"Armenian media will not write the truth about what we are talking and discussing about, or they will distort in favor of the Armenian authorities. With support of the representatives of embassies and Azerbaijani media, we will be able to convey our discussions to the international community", said V. Martirosyan.

According to him, Azerbaijan not the first time makes next steps on reconciliation with Armenia, maintaining an appropriate format.

"Armenia had never taken such a step. There are still persons who seized power by force, committed genocide in Khojaly and today organize the genocide with their own people. They conceal from the public that there is an Armenian church in Baku protected by the state", human rights activist said, adding that today Azerbaijan is home to 38,000 Armenians.

V. Martirosyan stressed that there are Armenian holy sites in in different areas of Azerbaijan, which are being monitored and protected

"In Armenia, the situation is completely opposite - mosques destroyed, they rewrite history concerning Azerbaijan", he said.

He also recalled that the famous Russian actor of Armenian descent Armen Jigarkhanyan called Armenian traitor just because of his one sentence declaring "Azerbaijanis and Armenians should come to terms."

According to him, the ways to resolve the conflict are many, including diplomatic, but in the end, any conflict finally is settled by those who were most affected by it - the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples.

V. Martirosyan added that the Armenian and Azerbaijani NGOs, writers, publicists, various public figures may help bring the peoples of the idea that time has come to make peace.

"I am confident that we will very soon see the first results of our actions. You can’t find in Armenia any sane Armenian who say that the Karabakh war has brought his family a drop of joy and happiness, except for those who benefit from this conflict, and they are about 500. Namely they should be brought before the Hague tribunal to answer for their crimes against humanity", he said.