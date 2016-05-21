US Vice President Joe Biden phoned President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Vice President of the United States Joe Biden made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 20, Report informs.

They discussed successful dynamics of development of Azerbaijan-US bilateral relations. President Ilham Aliyev recalled with pleasure his last meeting with Joe Biden in Washington late March. The head of state and the US Vice President stressed that fruitful discussions were held at that meeting. The importance of the recent US-initiated meetings in Vienna in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was emphasized.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the significance of soonest resolution of the dispute in compliance with norms and principles of international law.

They also discussed prospects for successfully developing Azerbaijan-US relations.