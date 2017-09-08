 Top
    US to allocate additional $ 1.5 mln to demine Nagorno-Karabakh territory

    Final draft of the external assignment of the US is planned to be put to the vote© Report

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ By the decision of the Congress, the United States of America will allocate an additional amount of $ 1.5 million for further work on the demining of the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

    Report informs referring to the "Voice of America", the final draft of the external assignment of the US is planned to be put to the vote on the evening of September 8.

    "Because of the mines placed during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, men, women and children living in the region are constantly at risk of injury or loss of life," said Congressman David Valadao, who became the author of the initiative.

