US State Department: We want to see tensions de-escalate

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ US interested in reducing tension in Turkish-Russian relations and to avoid the escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs it was said by U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby at the briefing, commenting on the tension in Turkish-Russian relations and whether it can lead to an escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"We are concerned about the escalation itself and not necessarily the source. Obviously, in both cases we want to see tensions de-escalated and for cool heads to prevail. But rather than do a cause and effect, let me just state we’re – as I said, we’re concerned about this violence and we are certainly – continue to monitor and watch the relations between Turkey and Russia, particularly over the shootdown a couple weeks ago. We want to see the tensions de-escalate", J. Kirby said.