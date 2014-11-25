US State Department urges to refocus efforts to negotiate a peaceful and lasting settlement to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ US State Department is following the operation to recover the bodies of three crew members killed in the November 12th downing of a military helicopter along the line of contact. Report informs, this was stated by the press service director of the US State Department Jeff Rathke to journalists on a daily press briefing.

"This incident and the subsequent violence underscores once again the need to find a peaceful resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," said Rathke.

He urged both sides "to show restraint and avoid actions that would increase tensions along the line of contact".

"And we also urge the sides to refocus their efforts to negotiate a peaceful and lasting settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," stated Rathke, stressing that, as a co-chair of the Minsk Group, the United States remains ready to assist.