US State Department official: Armenia and Azerbaijan need to confirm their commitment to achieve progress in conflict

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ The parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict need to confirm their commitment to achieve progress in a peaceful resolution to this conflict.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, about this, Deputy Assistant US Secretary of State for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and regional conflicts, Eric Rubin said, speaking at the Brookings Institution.

E. Rubin emphasized that, there is no alternative to a pacific resolution of the Karabakh conflict.

US diplomat stated, the United States hope that, despite the difficulties, the conflicting parties will confirm their aspiration to achieve peace.

According to him, the US, together with the other OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, will continue assisting in achieving a peaceful resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. "As per the US State Department official, the co-chairing countries’ efforts to prevent an escalation of the conflict are especially important", he said.