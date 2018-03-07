US National Intelligence: Tension over Karabakh may lead to large-scale military conflict

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Tensions around Nagorno-Karabakh may pour into a large-scale military Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in 2018.

Report informs, says the report of the Head of the US National Intelligence Daniel Coats to the US Senate, dedicated to assessing the potential threats in the world this year.

"Tension around the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh can lead to a full-scale military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in which Russia may be involved in support of its regional ally. The reluctance of both sides to compromise, the growing pressure on the parties, the stable military modernization of Azerbaijan and the acquisition by Armenia of a new Russian armament supports the risk of large-scale military operations in 2018, says Dan Coats.