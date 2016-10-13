US expert: Growth of Armenia's military arsenal can lead to disaster in Caspian region

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ "There is no doubt that the Russian weapons being sold to Armenia, will further incinerate the conflict in the region and make the Southern Caucasus become more vulnerable and bellicose".

Report informs, the US political analyst Peter Tase stated in the topic he wrote for Modern Diplomacy.

According to him, continuing growth of Armenian military arsenal, with the help of Russia, is a recipe for disaster in the Caspian Region: " Armed provocations instigated by Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijani troops in the line of contact are certainly going to be intensified and Armenian military training in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan will further take place for as long as there is not a strong condemnation articulated by the major international organizations and principal global powers"

He also accused the US government that it has never criticized Yerevan for purchasing cutting edge missile technology from Russia. As a consequence of the vacuum created by the current U. S. Government, the Russian Defense Industry maintains close ties with Armenian Armed Forces and has shipped to Yerevan a number of Iskander short range ballistic missile systems.

The recent Russian-Armenia missile deal of short range ballistic missiles is taking place only a few months after the missile defense agreement reached between the U.S. and South Korea to bring the THAAD ballistic missile defense system in the Korean peninsula.