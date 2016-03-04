 Top
    US Embassy commented on resolution adopted by House of Representatives of Georgia on Nagorno-Karabakh

    Embassy: U.S. Foreign Policy is determined by the federal government

    Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Resolution adopted by the House of Representatives of the State of Georgia, will not affect the US foreign policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report was told in US Embassy in Azerbaijan, commenting on Armenian media on the adoption of resolution on recognition of independence of the so-called "Nagorno Karabakh Republic" by the House of Representatives of the US state of Georgia.

    "The United States does not recognize the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. U.S. Foreign Policy is determined by the federal government. The resolution passed by the Georgia State House regarding Nagorno-Karabakh is an expression of opinion by a state legislative body and does not change U.S. foreign policy on the matter ", said the press service of the US Embassy.

