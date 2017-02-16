US Embassy clarifies reason why ambassador not travelled to Jojug Marjanli

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ The US Embassy in Azerbaijan clarified why ambassador Robert F. Cekuta didn’t travel to Jojug Marjanli village.

Responding inquiry of Report, the United States Embassy stated that they sent to Jojug Marjanli the senior representative on aid and reconstruction, Mikaela Meredith, Mission Director for USAID in Azerbaijan.

“Ms. Mikaela Meredith traveled there to assess the situation, and to look at ways in which we might assist in the future, after having observed the situation on the ground. Since 1992, the United States has delivered over 1.3 billion dollars in assistance to Azerbaijan, and we continue to work with the Azerbaijani government to help build a strong, stable, prosperous, and democratic Azerbaijan”, the embassy added.

Notably, on February 15 heads of diplomatic representations and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan traveled to liberated from occupation Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrail district. Chairman of State Committee on Work with Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Ali Hasanov told that he was disappointed that ambassador of US, which is co-chair of OSCE Minsk group, didn’t participate in the delegation.