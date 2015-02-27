US Director of National Intelligence: Prospects for peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict remains uncertain

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ American intelligence agencies believe that the prospects for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains uncertain.Report informs citing the Tass it was said by the US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper at the congressional hearing on February 26.

Prospects for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the foreseeable future remains uncertain, said Clapper.

Speaking before the Senate Committee on Armed Services, he drew attention to the fact that in 2014, observed repeated violations of the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as cases of injuries and deaths on the frontline.

According to him, so close concentration of armed opposition forces are still under threat of escalation.

Also Director of National Intelligence touched upon the relations between Russia and Georgia. Clapper believes that the tension between Moscow and Tbilisi will continue further.According to him, Russia will try to put pressure on Georgia, to make it refuse from closer relations with the EU and NATO.