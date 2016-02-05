US Congressman makes statement on January 20 and Khojaly tragedies

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ US Congressman from New Jersey Donald Payne has made a statement on January 20 and Khojaly tragedies, Report informs.

He said he would like to recognize January 20, 1990 as “Black January”, adding Soviet troops invaded the capital city of Baku and surrounding areas killing tens and injuring hundreds of civilians.

He also asked congressmen to join him in recognizing the horrific atrocities that took place during the month of February in Khojaly, Azerbaijan, 24 years ago. On that day, Payne said, more than 600 people, mostly elderly men, women and children, were brutally killed.

The Congressman also described Azerbaijan as a strong ally of the United States in a strategically important region of the world.