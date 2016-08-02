 Top
    US Congressman: Mammadyarov and Nalbandyan will meet with foreign ministers of OSCE MG co-chairs

    Congressman: Karabakh conflict should be resolved peacefully

    Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ The meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan with the Foreign Ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries - the US, Russia and France.

    Report informs, US Congressman Jim Costa said in his interview with News.am.

    The congressman urged the US government to continue the efforts in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, which "must be resolved peacefully."

