US comments on recognition of Nagorno Karabakh's 'independence' by Armenia

Baku.6 May. REPORT.AZ/ The US has commented on the issue regarding entering 'draft law' on recognition of so-called 'Nagorno Karabakh Republic' by Armenia into the parliament's agenda.

Report informs, the US State Department spokesman Mark Toner said at a briefing for journalists that along with other countries of the international community, the US doesn't recognize Nagorno-Karabakh.

'Nagorno-Karabakh's final status will be resolved only in the context of a comprehensive settlement. Therefore, we invite the parties to the negotiating table in good faith to reach a settlement, Toner said.