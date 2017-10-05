US Co-chair for OSCE MG: Nagorno-Karabagh conflict very complicated

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ “I am familiar with Nagorno-Karabgh conflict, it is very complicated.”

Report informs referring to Armenian media, the US Co-chair for the OSCE Minsk Group (MG), Andrew J. Schofer told reporters in Nagorno-Karabagh.

He said this is his first visit to region as co-chair of the OSCE MG: “Along with other co-chairs we will periodically visit the region in order to find a peaceful solution”, he stated.

Notably, the US diplomat now is getting familiarized with situation in the region.

Co-chairs for the OSCE Minsk Group will hold official meetings in Yerevan on October 6 and in Baku on October 7. During their visit, mediators will discuss the agenda of upcoming meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia.