    US Co-chair for OSCE MG: Nagorno-Karabagh conflict very complicated

    Schofer: We will periodically visit the region along with other co-chairs

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ “I am familiar with Nagorno-Karabgh conflict, it is very complicated.” 

    Report informs referring to Armenian media, the US Co-chair for the OSCE Minsk Group (MG), Andrew J. Schofer told reporters in Nagorno-Karabagh.

    He said this is his first visit to region as co-chair of the OSCE MG: “Along with other co-chairs we will periodically visit the region in order to find a peaceful solution”, he stated.

    Notably, the US diplomat now is getting familiarized with situation in the region.

    Co-chairs for the OSCE Minsk Group will hold official meetings in Yerevan on October 6 and in Baku on October 7. During their visit, mediators will discuss the agenda of upcoming meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

