US Ambassador: We will continue to work for Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ US Embassy does not expect significant changes in Armenian-American relations.

Report informs, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said to Armenian edition Lragir.am.

According to him, the new president of the USA, of course, will conduct its foreign policy, and he will have new councilors, with a "fresh" look at the relations between the US and Armenia.

"But over the last 25 years, all US presidents, Democrats or Republicans, have set one goal in their relations - to contribute to the establishment of democratic, prosperous Armenia that has peaceful relations with its neighbors. And I do not think that this goal will change", said the ambassador.

R.Mills said the US priorities on the part of Armenia will continue, in particular, it is development of trade and economic relations, the strengthening of democratic institutions in Armenia and transparency.

"And most importantly, we will continue to work in the context of the OSCE Minsk Group on the search for a peaceful settlement of Karabakh settlement.

The task of our Embassy - to introduce new US administration the importance of relations with Armenia and in coming months, we'll see about that", said the US diplomat.