US Ambassador: OSCE can not compel sovereign states to something

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The OSCE defines the basic principles for the countries after the Cold War: these principles are territorial integrity, non-use of force, self-determination. In this framework, OSCE Minsk Group tries to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F.Cekuta told reporters today.

According to him, the OSCE, as well as any other organization, can not force sovereign states to something: "The OSCE is one of the most influential and important organizations to maintain peace and stability in Europe."