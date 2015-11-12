US Ambassador: I am glad that Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents have agreed to meet

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ I am glad that, presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia expressed their desire to meet and discuss the situation on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, US Ambassador Richard Mills said.

"I am glad that, the presidents agreed to meet. This is a very positive step, and we hope that the parties will discuss the issues that will reduce tension in the contact line. We also hope that they will accept the proposals that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will present, and will be ready to discuss them", the ambassador said.