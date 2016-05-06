 Top
    US Ambassador: Co-Chairs work diligently with the parties for comprehensive peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict

    It is important to strictly adhere to the ceasefire

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are working diligently with the parties to the conflict that they could move towards a comprehensive peace solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

    Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F.Cekuta said, commenting on Armenia's possible recognition of "independence" of the so-called "Nagorno Karabakh Republic".

    "It is important to strictly adhere to the ceasefire", the ambassador added.

