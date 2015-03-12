Uruguayan Foreign Minister: UN Security Council resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh must be settled

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Uruguay Luis Almago, who express contradictory thoughts about the conflict, resigned. Report informs, appointed in his stead the new Minister Rodolfo Nir Novoa unveiled the position of Uruguay on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. At a meeting with a delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament, who arrived with an official visit to Uruguay, the Minister noted that the conflict should be resolved in the framework of international law, UN Security Council resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh must be met.

He also emphasized the inadmissibility of the armed occupation of the territory of one state by another, and the need to resolve the conflict based on the territorial integrity of countries. The Azerbaijani side expressed their gratitude to the Government of Uruguay for their position on this issue and noted the positive results that can be achieved in the region after the resolution of the conflict and establishing there long-lasting and durable peace.