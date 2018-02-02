 Top
    Unveiled visit program of OSCE MG co-chairs to the region

    Mediators will also travel to the Nagorno-Karabakh

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The visit program to the region of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement was announced.

    Report informs, the co-chairs will arrive in Azerbaijan on February 6 and will hold meetings with officials on February 7.

    According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry press secretary Tigran Balayan, the mediators will visit Armenia on February 8-9.

    Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will also visit the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh territory of Azerbaijan.

