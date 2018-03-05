Unveiled measures taken on frontline to prevent any attack of Armenian armed units

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ In order to ensure the defense of the country, some relevant measures have been taken in the field of preparation and mobilization of the Azerbaijani Army, and the troops were provided with weapons, military equipment and other means that meet the requirements of modern warfare.

Report informs, says the 2017 report of the Cabinet of Ministers in.

The report notes that the necessary fortification and drilling works were carried out in all directions, the strengthening of the engineering and security system, strengthening of the positions, construction of new fortification networks, long-term reinforced concrete shafts, additional land slopes, coastlines, intersections, safe shelters, underpass and underground communication networks were developed, construction of roads, communication lines and other communications to the dislocation of military units were continued.

All front-line military units were provided with armored ambulances, as well as sanitary machines were manufactured on the basis of armored vehicles.