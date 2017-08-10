UNICEF representative in Azerbaijan: No child should be a victim of war

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ "No child, wherever it lives, no matter which community it lives should be victim of war".

The UNICEF representative in Azerbaijan Edward Carwardine told Report commenting on murder of 2-years old Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother in Alkhanli village of Fuzuli district on July 4.

According to him, no 2 year old girl or 2 year old boy should be killed at any side and no family should suffer from that: "UN has been very clear to encourage both sides to show restraint and to utilize the diplomatic solutions to solve the conflict. In terms of how UNICEF can support children who have been affected by this conflict, we are doing a lot of work in district which have been affected by the fighting. We are working on a program to promote mine awareness. We've been working with you people particularly in the districts to develop what we call "safe behavior" training what means how we teach youngsters what to do in the event of hostilities. We know from sad events of last April that people wounded and hurt when they went out of the house. This is understandable reaction but it is very dangerous reaction".

E. Carwardine added that the organization also now developing new program with psychologists who will provide counseling and psychological support to children who have been affected.