UN SG: Longstanding tensions in South Caucasus pose potential danger

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Longstanding tensions in the South Caucasus remain unresolved and therefore pose a potential danger."

Report informs it was stated today by the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, speaking at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

Ban Ki-moon in his speech touched on the main challenges for the security of OSCE region.

The UN Secretary General also addressed the situation in Ukraine.

He praised the role of the OSCE and active engagement, prominent role on ground in Ukraine, noting that both organizations have common responsibility to defuse tension in the country.