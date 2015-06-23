​UN Secretary-General concerned on daily fire violations on contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is concerned about the daily fire violations on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

Report informs, the Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon made this statement at the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg today.

Ban Ki-moon urged the parties to find a peaceful solution as soon as possible. "The escalation of the conflict would be devastating not only for the two countries but for entire region", said the UN Secretary General.

He called the parties to begin "substantial and constructive talks to achieve a solution to the conflict."