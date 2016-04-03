UN Secretary General calls to end fighting in Karabakh

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the recent reports of large-scale ceasefire violations along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. He is particularly concerned by the reported use of heavy weapons and by the large numbers of casualties, including among the civilian population, the Statement of the Spokesman for the Secretary-General said, Report informs.

The Secretary-General urged all relevant parties to put an immediate end to the fighting, fully respect the ceasefire agreement and take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation.

The Secretary-General reiterates his full support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and all parties working to resolve this dangerous situation and pursue a peaceful negotiated settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.