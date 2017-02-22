UN Secretary-General calls for renewed efforts to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Secretary General António Guterres urged to intensify efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, A. Guterres said speaking at the meeting of the UN Security Council on resolution of conflicts in Europe. UN Secretary-General said that crisis in Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014 showed that Europe is still not immune from the new centers of conflict.

He stated that the term "frozen conflict", which is often used in relation to conflicts in Europe is misleading. "Up until peace agreements have been signed and implemented, the risk of renewed violence remains - we have already seen in April last year in the South Caucasus in Nagorno-Karabakh", said the head of the UN.

UN Secretary-General stated that a direct challenge to national sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is a reminder that the international community should reinforce a collective approach to the preservation of peace and international order, in accordance with the UN Charter.